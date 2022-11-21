Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $258.14

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $258.14 and last traded at $255.14, with a volume of 3983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $253.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.40.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.11 and a 200-day moving average of $209.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 142.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.2% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.