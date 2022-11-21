Hop Protocol Price Hits $0.0697 on Top Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and $162,168.26 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.60 or 0.08709558 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00465645 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.15 or 0.28569502 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

