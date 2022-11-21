holoride Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $31.64 million and $359,951.14 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0874811 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $228,895.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

