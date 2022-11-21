Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.33 Billion

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Hidigital btc token can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Hidigital btc has a total market capitalization of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.93 or 0.08417848 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00466557 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,638.09 or 0.28625177 BTC.

About Hidigital btc

Hidigital btc’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

