Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $67.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s previous close.

HP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

HP traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.49. 105,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,010.80 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

