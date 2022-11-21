Head-To-Head Review: Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) versus KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) and KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and KludeIn I Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $24.42 million 0.79 -$12.94 million ($1.16) -1.03 KludeIn I Acquisition N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

KludeIn I Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marin Software.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Marin Software has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KludeIn I Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Marin Software and KludeIn I Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A KludeIn I Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and KludeIn I Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -87.88% -47.59% -37.95% KludeIn I Acquisition N/A -44.66% 3.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KludeIn I Acquisition beats Marin Software on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

(Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

(Get Rating)

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Berkeley, California.

