Head to Head Analysis: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 30.33% 31.82% 20.22% Crescent Energy 11.11% 130.62% 14.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Crescent Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $14.64 billion 4.13 $2.12 billion $28.05 8.91 Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.61 -$358.54 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy.

90.0% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources and Crescent Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 2 7 10 1 2.50 Crescent Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus price target of $282.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.96%. Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.91%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Crescent Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.