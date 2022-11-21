Head to Head Analysis: bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) vs. SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and SomaLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SomaLogic $81.63 million 6.76 -$87.55 million ($0.46) -6.54

bioAffinity Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SomaLogic.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SomaLogic 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for bioAffinity Technologies and SomaLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

SomaLogic has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 298.67%. Given SomaLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A SomaLogic -81.72% -18.23% -15.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.3% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SomaLogic beats bioAffinity Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

