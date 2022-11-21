HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 78 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.9% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 53,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.04. The company had a trading volume of 88,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.