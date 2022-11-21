HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 750 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $83.13. 138,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,306,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.