HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 5,487 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. AutoNation accounts for about 1.1% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of AutoNation worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $8,370,280.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,124,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,210,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,633,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $8,370,280.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,124,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,210,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 648,487 shares of company stock valued at $69,219,328. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.97. 10,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.76. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

