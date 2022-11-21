HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 5,236 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $43.66. 16,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,410. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

