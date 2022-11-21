HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 25,318 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,318 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $12,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
BKLN traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $20.76. 48,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,694,399. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.
