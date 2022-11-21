HCR Wealth Advisors Has $14.95 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,467 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 3.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.23% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $14,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE remained flat at $16.96 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $20.41.

