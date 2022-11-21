HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,358 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5,110.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.16.

FDX traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,115. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.46. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

