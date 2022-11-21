HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,281,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

