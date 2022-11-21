HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

CMF stock remained flat at $55.86 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,109. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $62.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

