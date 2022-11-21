HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,936,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.26. 904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $65.81.

