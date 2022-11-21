HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cybin from C$8.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35. Cybin has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cybin will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cybin during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cybin during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cybin by 926.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Cybin during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cybin by 370.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

