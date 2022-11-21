Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRMY. TheStreet upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $3,443,752.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,954,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,446,407.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $900,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,593,896 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.