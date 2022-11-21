Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Lowered to GBX 1,050

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($19.39) to GBX 1,050 ($12.34) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown to GBX 925 ($10.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.05) to GBX 780 ($9.17) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($11.75) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 986.67 ($11.59).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 837.40 ($9.84) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 834.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 842.60. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,508.50 ($17.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,820.43.

In other news, insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.11), for a total value of £73,917 ($86,858.99).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

