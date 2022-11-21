Greenleaf Trust Sells 7,341 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 171,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

NYSE EW traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $74.75. 55,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

