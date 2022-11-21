Greenleaf Trust Sells 4,963 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $65.60. 69,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mondelez International

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

