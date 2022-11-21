Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,703 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6 %

SHW stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,278. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.65 and its 200-day moving average is $237.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.