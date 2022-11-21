Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE HD traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $315.82. 72,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,779. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $323.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

