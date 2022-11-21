Greenleaf Trust Has $7.09 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,718,000 after acquiring an additional 180,105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,703. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.15.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

