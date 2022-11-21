Greenleaf Trust Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 91,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

