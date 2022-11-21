Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Buys New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Stock Performance

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.37. 168,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,815,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

