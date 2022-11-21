Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

XJUN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.55. 4,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,470. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90.

