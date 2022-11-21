Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,366,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.02. 102,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,884. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

