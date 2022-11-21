Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $170,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7,295.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,836,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,812,027 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 237,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.03. 69,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,425,990. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $115.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

