Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Visa by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 109,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,602,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.07. 118,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,558,896. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.84. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $391.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

