Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Position Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,108 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAAU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,718. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

