Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 291,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 244,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 630,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,182. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.