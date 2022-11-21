Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOGO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Gogo Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Gogo stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.
