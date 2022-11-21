Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOGO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gogo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Gogo Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

Gogo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 7.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $897,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Further Reading

