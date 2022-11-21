goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given a C$200.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$200.00 price target by equities researchers at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.57.

goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy stock traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$118.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,887. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$95.00 and a 12-month high of C$195.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 28.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.91.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

