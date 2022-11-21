Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 37,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130,645 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.