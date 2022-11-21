Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $18.94. 53,010 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,682,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Global-e Online by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

