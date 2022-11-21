Glenview Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 3.43% of Berkeley Lights worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,455 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,422,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 121,085 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Stock Performance

Shares of BLI opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $24.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 103.01%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Berkeley Lights

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading

