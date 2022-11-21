Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $44.70 Million Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Glenview Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,844,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741,607 shares during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living makes up about 1.1% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $44,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,407,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,021 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,310,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,350 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 6,273,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,933,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,771 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKD opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

In other news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,989.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

