GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $111.88 million and approximately $28,696.38 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GG TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN launched on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.08934329 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,457.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

