Genesis Vision Reaches Market Cap of $495,926.74 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $495,926.74 and $89.68 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

