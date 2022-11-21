General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 129.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in General Electric were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.30. 65,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

