Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Price Target Raised to $2.10 at Citigroup

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $1.70 to $2.10 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Gannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Gannett from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Gannett has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional Trading of Gannett

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gannett by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,260 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Gannett by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,977,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 217,050 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

