Galxe (GAL) Price Hits $1.29

Galxe (GAL) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Galxe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00008068 BTC on major exchanges. Galxe has a total market cap of $45.37 million and approximately $21.73 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Galxe

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

