Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,562,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 519,964 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $364,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 958,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,571 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 384,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $69.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

