Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,924,081 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 491,823 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.39% of American Express worth $405,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $152.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.06.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.