Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 708,809 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 708,809 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.02% of Ashland worth $336,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $111.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average is $101.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASH. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

