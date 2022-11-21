Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,083,270 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,083,270 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $500,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $61,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BCE Stock Performance
Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
