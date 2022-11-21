Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 103,766 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,883,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,766 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.67% of Truist Financial worth $421,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $45.66 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

